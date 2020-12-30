DECATUR — Graveside service celebrating the life for Mother Romelia “Minnie” Holman Walker, 84 of Decatur, Alabama will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Decatur City Cemetery with the Reverend Arthur Warrior officiating. Public viewing will be Friday from noon till 6:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Mother Romelia “Minnie” Holman Walkerdeparted this life December 23, 2020 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital-Decatur General Campus. She was born on May 7, 1936 to the late Walker Holman and Georgia Mae Bailey Holman in Limestone County, Alabama.
Mother Walker confessed hope in Christ at an early age and joined St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully for many years. She later joined Progressive Christian Outreach Ministry where she served on the Mother Board for many years and was a member of the choir for several years. She was an extraordinary person when it came to family and to others. She believed in and was a Mother for everyone she met, even if she did not know them. She would take them in and treat them as family. She was a pillar in the community, a God sent, and brought love and joy to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed in our lives, in her community, and in her church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A.B. Walker; three sisters, Classie Mae Holman, Lucille Holman and Anna Jean Holman; two brothers, Norman Holman, Anderson Holman; and grandson, Alfred Walker, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory: four daughters, Mary (George) Goode, Decatur, AL, Connie S. Walker, Decatur, AL, Donna L. Walker, Decatur, AL, Annette (Daryl) Little, Decatur, AL; four sons, Albert (Wendy) Walker, Memphis, TN, Alfred (Jacqueline) Walker, Decatur, AL, Wendell Walker, Hillsboro, AL, Danny Walker, Decatur, AL; one foster daughter, Denise Ballentine, Decatur, AL; one stepson, James Johnson, Decatur, AL; four sisters, Louise (George) Moore, Jonesboro, GA, Bertha D. Goodloe, Huntsville, AL, Ollie Lee Parham, Huntsville, AL, Patricia A. Love, Tanner, AL; three brothers, Charlie Lee (Kathy) Holman, Athens, AL, Gregory C. Holman, Huntsville, AL, Randy T. Holman, Tanner, AL; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
