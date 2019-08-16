LACEY’S SPRING — Funeral for Ronald Allan Krupa, 67, will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tom Larkin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Krupa died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born October 12, 1951, in Wayne County, Michigan to Andrew Krupa and Gertrude Carmack Krupa. Mr. Krupa was a very mechanically inclined craftsman. He loved spending time with his grandkids. An honest, wise, loving, selfless, family man, who kept his family as one of his greatest priorities. He was a loving, husband, father and grandfather. He was a Vietnam veteran, awarded the “Freedom Team Salute” Certificate of Appreciation and was also awarded the highest honor of a “Cross of Military Service” during the Vietnam War. He served as a Specialist Fifth Class for the United States Army in Saigon. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Gala Krupa; three daughters, Amy Lynn Smith (David), Laceys Spring, Shannon Marie Whisenant (John), Somerville and Lindsay Nicole Powers (Jeffery), Somerville; four sisters, Carol Johnson, Warren, MI, Anita Pahman, Town Creek, Janet Taylor, Chase, MI and anice Boyd, McMinnville, TN; seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Powers, John Whisenant, David Smith, Bailey Roberts, David Austin Smith and Tyler Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Bentley and Logan Powers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.