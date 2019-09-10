DECATUR — Ronald Dale Smith, 53, of Decatur, passed away on September 9, 2019. His visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will be on Wednesday, September 11, at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Grange Hall Cemetery.
Ronald is survived by his four children, Ronald Dale Smith II, Melanie Smith, Clara Smith and Hunter Smith; sisters, Donna Cantrell and Rhonda Callahan; and brother, Michael Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Ann Smith.
Ronald loved Alabama football and his children.
Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Wayne Lindley, Danny Fortenberry, Charles Clarke, Joe Trent and Dee.
Roselawn Funeral Home assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.