DECATUR — Ronald G. Edney, 69, of Decatur, passed away on August 13, 2021. His visitation will be today, August 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 18, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Brother Jason McAbee and Brother Rex Jarmin officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Debbie G. Edney; his son, Ryan G. Edney (Chassidy); four grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; four sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Ronnie graduated from Austin High School in 1970, then attended Calhoun Community College, and Jacksonville State University, followed by three years in the U.S. Army. He worked as a job setter at GM for 33 years. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family is thankful for all the prayers and love shared during this time.
