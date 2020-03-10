HARTSELLE — Funeral for Ronald Glen Moore, age 67, of Hartselle, will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Earl Holt officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Moore, who died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, was born January 2, 1953, in Morgan County to Hubert Moore and Euleta Price Moore. He was preceded in death by his son, Alan David Moore; first wife, Aurelena Moore; his parents; two brothers, Kenneth Moore and Alan Moore; and one sister, Elaine Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Pike-Moore of Hartselle; two sons, Daniel Moore (Kelsey Parsons) of Decatur and Ronald Moore of Birmingham; four sisters, Delene Shedd of Cullman, Rebecca Elliott (Bill) of Birmingham, Kay Price of Arab and Natasha Kelley of Cullman; and one granddaughter, Ella Hodges of Priceville.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Butch Sheets.
