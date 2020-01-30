CLEVELAND, OHIO — Ronald K. Smith, 69, passed into eternity January 17, 2020 in Cleveland, OH.
Ronald was born in Decatur, AL to Fred and Annelle (McCulloch) Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Maryann Smith; one son, Michael Smith, (Julianne); three granddaughters, Audra, Jamison and Landry, all of Chesterfield OH; one sister, Mitzi Walker; one nephew, Marty Adams (Dena), all of Decatur, AL; one niece, Jennifer Montoya (Jonathan), Fayetteville, GA.
Ronald was a member of First Christian Church, Decatur. He graduated from West Morgan High School and Athens State University. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1978.
A celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, Feb ruary 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at The DeJohn Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, OH.
In lieu of flowers, Contributions in his memory can be made to First Christian Church, 1701 Carridale St. SW, Decatur, AL 35601.
