MOULTON — Ronald Keith Letson, age 74, of Moulton, passed away April 10, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born August 9, 1946 to Byron D. Letson and Eva C. Turner Letson. He was married to Ruby Marie Shankle Letson for 52 years. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; one sister, Carolyn Letson Hood (Tommy); and one brother, Roger D. Letson.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Marie Shankle Letson; two sons, Allen Keith Letson (Judy) and Chad Lavon Letson; one granddaughter, Brittney Hanna Letson; two grandsons, Jaggar Lavon Letson and Spencer Keith Letson; one brother, Joey Steven Letson (Lisa); and one sister-in-law, Lynn Barbery Letson Holaday (Boyd).
A memorial service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley.
