DECATUR — Ronald N. Thomas passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 2, 1941, in Piedmont, AL to Webb Norton Thomas and Gladys Posey Thomas.
He was an only child but had a large extended family in East Alabama. He married the former JoAnne Morrisson of Gadsden. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne Morrisson Thomas and his parents.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Survivors include: daughter, Karla Page Kamphouse (Chris); son, Todd Thomas; and four grandchildren.
Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
