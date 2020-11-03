DECATUR — Funeral for Ronald Sidney Warner, 80, of Decatur will be at 12:00 Noon Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Westmeade Baptist Church, with visitation starting one hour before the service. Rev. Justin McAlpin and Rev. David Burdeshaw will be officiating. A graveside will be at 2:00 P.M. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
Mr. Warner was born in Huntsville, Alabama to William Albert Warner Jr. and Martha Opal Glazier Warner, both deceased. Mr. Warner passed away on October 30, 2020 in Decatur.
He is survived by his wife, Nina S. Warner; daughter, Meagan Sidney Owens and husband, Dylan.
The family request donations to Westmeade Music Ministry.
