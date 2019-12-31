DECATUR — Ronald Theodore Redler of Decatur, Alabama passed away after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, on December 25th, 2019. Visitation will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, January 3rd, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. It will be officiated by Fr. Charles Merrill who will be assisted by Deacon Lappert and Deacon Sciaroni. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Maureen (MacDonald) Redler, cherished father of Mrs. Kimberly Claire (Redler) Cockrell (Jake) of Trinity AL, and son Mr. Finley Joseph Redler of Decatur AL. To Ronald’s great joy, he became a grandfather to Master Grayson Cockrell. He is also survived by his brother, Mr. Gary Redler (Elizabeth) of Lynchburg, VA; two sisters, Mrs. Elaine (nee Redler) Jackson (Jerry) of Lake Havisu City, Arizona, and Mrs. Janice (nee Redler) Warren (Richard) of Omaha, Nebraska. He is the proud uncle of three wonderful nieces, five nephews, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Finley Joseph Redler and Claire (nee Chlopek) Redler from Herman, Nebraska. Ronald Redler was raised in Herman Nebraska around a large, loving family. He is the second oldest of four. Ronald was honorably discharged, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant, from the United States Air Force. He spent many years as a quality assurance engineer, working in numerous locations for the nuclear energy industry. Ron and his wife, Maureen moved to Decatur AL in 1992. He was a contractor at Browns Ferry. He had the profound honor of working as a quality assurance manager for plant maintenance for the next 26 years with various contractors at The Indorama Pant in Decatur AL. Above all, Ron was a man of great faith. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus and frequently volunteered in many activities at church. He loved to play golf and was a staunch Nebraska fan, even when they lost. The family wishes to acknowledge and humbly offer our deepest gratitude to Indorama, The Army Materiel Command G2/6, Caleum Research Corp, The Annunciation of the Lord St. Joseph’s Men’s Group, Annunciation of the Lord church family, Dr. Weirich, Hospice of The Valley, Dr Boyle, Dr. Lobo, Dr. Howard, and all our dear friends, and family who prayed and supported us though Ron’s illness. The pallbearers are Mr. Patrick Warren, Mr. Michael Warren, Mr. Nicholas Warren. With honorary pallbearers Mr. Anthony Jackson, Mr. Edward Jackson. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Annunciation of the Lord Adoration Chapel Fund or Hospice of the Valley.
