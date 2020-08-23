FALKVILLE — Graveside service and interment for Ronna Woods Halbrooks, 75, of Falkville, will be Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Falkville City Cemetery with Bro. Stephen Cannon officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Halbrooks died August 21, 2020. She was born July 16, 1945 in Morgan County to Casper L. Woods and Margaret Mardis Woods. Mrs. Halbrooks retired from Sonoco-Metco where she worked as an office manager. Mrs. Halbrooks was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Falkville. She faithfully served her Lord and her Church as a children’s Sunday School teacher, AWANA leader, Vacation Bible School teacher, choir member and Church clerk. Mrs. Halbrooks was a local business owner and civic leader. She also provided meals to the sick and elderly in the Falkville community with the help of her late brother, Donnie Woods. Mrs. Halbrooks was preceded in death by her husband, Jeral Halbrooks; her parents; and two brothers, Donnie Woods and David Woods.
Survivors include three sons, Al Brown (Ann) of Perdido Key Beach, Florida, Kenneth A. Brown (Debbie) of Falkville, and David Halbrooks of Falkville.
Pallbearers will be John Blackwood, Brett Blackwood, Collin Blackwood, Trevor Blackwood, Paxton Reeves and Kerry Reeves.
