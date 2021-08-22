PENSACOLA, FLORIDA
Ronnie Coleman, 64, departed life on August 11, 2021 in Pensacola, Florida at West Florida Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Coleman; children, Roderick Buford, Rhonda Buford, and Kimberly Lewis. He had a host of grandchildren as well. He was well loved and will be missed by all that knew him.
