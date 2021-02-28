DANVILLE — Ronnie Dale Thompson, age 70, of Danville, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. No service is planned at this time. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting his family.
Mr. Thompson was born September 29, 1950, in Hartselle to William “Buster” Thompson and Zona Loree Roan Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and two sisters. Mr. Thompson was a forklift operator for 3M Corporation.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Suzanne (Kitchens) Thompson of Danville; two sons, Steven Thompson (Meagan) of Danville, and Chris Thompson (Melissa) of Hartselle; three daughters, Brittany Thompson of Danville, Angie Fowler (Lance) of Hartselle, and Alisha Hilley (Jimmy) of Danville; one brother, Mike Thompson (Deborah) of Hartselle; two sisters, Brenda Norman and Becky Shelton (Huey), both of Falkville; seven grandchildren, Sawyer Thompson, Taylor Wilson, Calee Fowler, Trey Fowler, Emily Thompson, Alyssa Cook, and Jackson Hilley; and one great-grandchild, Finley Wilson.
