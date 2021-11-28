DECATUR — Ronnie Franklin Hagood was born May 03, 1958 to Bobby and Dorcas Hagood. He passed from this life November 16, 2021 at Hospice Family Care of Huntsville after an extended illness.
He is survived by his wife, Myra Charlene Smith Hagood and her sons, DeLane (Jackie) Harrison and their three children and Clint (Dusty) Harrison and their two children; sister-in-law, Brenda (Paul) Cagle; brother-in-law, Steve (Connie) Smith. He is survived by his sister, Sheila Denise and his very special Aunt Patricia Cannon and Jack Sherrill (Carol) as well as close friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a twin brother, Donnie Ray Hagood; and stepfather, James O’Neal Nicholson.
He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Beltline Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held November 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. in the Beltline Church of Christ main auditorium.
