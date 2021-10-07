MOULTON — Funeral for Ronnie Logston, 68, of Moulton will be Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Courtland Baptist Church with Reverend Scotty Letson officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parkway Funeral home.
Mr. Logston, who died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his residence, was born Thursday, September 17, 1953, to John Carlos Logston and Margaret Logston. He was a member of Courtland Baptist Church. He enjoyed car shows, fishing and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry Logston, Roger Logston, Don Logston; sisters, Pat Smallwood, Annette Cross.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Logston; son, Terrie (Wendy) Logston; daughter, Traci (Nathan) Beck; and grandchildren, Madison Beck, Kain Beck, Ada Grace Calhoun, Addie Calhoun.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Terry, Luke Lane, Russel McGregor, Barklay McGregor, Jason Cross, Jonathan Cross, Michael Logston, Jonathan Hagood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.