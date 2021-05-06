HARTSELLE — Ronnie W. Poff, Sr., 56, died May 4, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
