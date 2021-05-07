HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Ronnie W. Poff, Sr., 56, will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Newman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Poff passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 20, 1964, in Madison County to Billy Wayne Poff and Margie Cottingham.
Ronnie grew up in the Flint/Decatur area and all who knew him knew his love of baseball. When people would see him out later in life, they always commented on how great he was at the game. His other favorite past-time was fishing, and he always dreamed of the next “big catch.” He also lived in Cullman County in his adult life, and although growing up a city boy, he learned to love the country and ultimately wanted to get back there one day.
He settled in Hartselle where he spent his remaining years enjoying his boat and fishing with his oldest son and watching his youngest son thrive in music. He was a loving husband and father. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Angie Poff.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Brasher Poff; mother, Margie Cottingham; sons, Ronnie Wayne Poff, Jr. (Jessica) and Blake Thomas Poff; daughters, Jasmine Poff and Colby Poff; brother, Ricky Cottingham; sister, Parthenia Poff; and grandchildren, Braxton Holland and River Poff.
Pallbearers will be Chris Thompson, David Corbin, Jeff Hargrove, Larry Whitlock, Peter Cotney and Billy Hood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.