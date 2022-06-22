DECATUR — Rose Marie Namie Dobbs peacefully passed away in the very early morning hours of June 19, 2022 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born in Decatur, Alabama on January 25, 1932 to Frank and Elizabeth Namie. She was the eldest of three siblings and lived an idyllic life as a young child in Decatur. She often told stories of a childhood that was filled with joy, mischievous moments and living in a time full of wonder. She spent summers in Chattanooga during her childhood playing blissfully with her many cousins. She attended school at Sacred Heart Academy in Cullman, Alabama where she excelled in sports and academia. She went on to attend Auburn University and later went to St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, Memphis, followed by Northwestern University in specialized lab technician studies. In her youth she was crowned Little Miss Decatur, was always proud of her hometown and could tell many stories of the changes that came to Decatur.
After marrying Bobby Dobbs (deceased), she spent many years as an Army wife traveling across the world. Her first child (Bobby) was born in Stuttgart, Germany. When her second child arrived she had to travel alone back to Germany with a two year old and a newborn seven week old as her husband had already gone overseas. There was no challenge too great and she always possessed an indomitable spirit.
Along the way she developed a great love for collecting books - especially cookbooks. Her personal library now runs easily into the thousands with each book evoking some special memory of the contents, place of procurement or type of cooking.
After many years raising children, being a housewife and doing part time teaching she took a position at the Madison Square Mall to fill her days. She was always a people person - interested in others coupled with a generous spirit. She once won the mall-wide popularity contest which was no surprise to those who knew her. The prize of ‘glamour photographs’ was a treat and she totally enjoyed the opportunity to be pampered.
Rose was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth; son, Bobby W. Dobbs Jr. and brother, Frank Namie, all of whom she loved and missed very much. She is survived by her two daughters, Frances (Robert) Taylor and Kathy (Bo) Harvey. She also had one sister, Patricia Richard; six grandchildren, Jason (Barbara) Hasis, Linda Taylor, Libby Taylor, Taylor Bailey (William), William Taylor and Catherine Anne Taylor. She had three great-grandchildren, Bryant Bailey, Isabela Hasis and Ronald Bailey along with many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
While her time with us was way too short and we had hoped for many more years, she will always be remembered for being kind and friendly to everyone. Those who visited with her from nurses to clerks in the stores always remarked about her great knowledge, her sharp mind and fun wit. If there was anyone who never met a stranger, it was Rose Dobbs. She leaves a legacy of truly unconditional love especially to her family and friends that is hard to be replicated. We will mourn her passing and the loss of her kindness forever.
Funeral service will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the funeral service at Decatur City Cemetery.
The Benedictine Sisters, Sacred Heart Monastery in Cullman, Alabama had a special place in her heart and she made regular donations to help support the Sisters and their lives of service. For those who wish donate the address is: Benedictine Sister, Sacred Heart Monastery, 916 Convent Road NE, Cullman, AL 35055
Pallbearers will be nephews, grandson and son-in-law.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.