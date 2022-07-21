MOULTON — Funeral for Rosemary Elaine Denham, 78, of Moulton will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Denham, who died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her residence, was born November 13, 1943, to Kurt Clarkston and Betty Speas. She loved cooking, traveling and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Thomas M. Denham; sons, Steve Denham (Kathy), Tom Denham; daughter, Laura Denham; grandsons, Nick Denham, Andrew Denham, Ryan Denham, Maddox Denham; granddaughters, Katie Denham, Karlee Denham, Kaitlyn McGinnis; brother, Robert Speas (Shelley); sisters, Brenda Mason, Linda Patton, Rita Helms; and three grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.