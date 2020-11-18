HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Rosemary Langley McKissack, 85, will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Herron and Rev. Brad Sheats officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. McKissack, who passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born April 1, 1935, in Louisana to Joseph Wilfred Langley and Shirley Mary (Delahoussaye) Langley. She was a homemaker for her family, who she loved greatly. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gospel music, gardening and sewing her quilts.
Preceding her in death were her husband and best friend, Talmadge (Tamp) McKissack and an infant granddaughter, Emily Madison Prater; two brothers, Roland Langley and Carl Langley; a sister, Helena Blanchette and son-in-law, Ray Ferguson.
Survivors include two sons, Tim McKissack (Pat) and Brian McKissack (Rhonda); four daughters, Shelia Sheats (Frankie), Sonya Ferguson, Angie Wilhite (Greg) and Lana Prater (Matt); one brother, Charles Langley (Crystal); two sisters, Windola Cowart (Mike) and Sharon Lanthier (Dennis); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.