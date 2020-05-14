DECATUR — Ms. Rosemary Button passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at River City Center. She was born March 20, 1945, in New York to Joseph Richard Willard and Ruth Bertha Riek Willard. She was a Baptist in her faith, a homemaker and a wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Her parents preceded her in death.
Survivors include one daughter, Tracy Colley, Somerville, AL; two sons, Mark C. Button (Debbi), Somerville, AL and Todd M. Button, Converse, TX; one sister, Nancy Bauerle (Frank), Pittsburgh, PA; three grandchildren, Catherine Button Blevins, Katelyn Stanley and Trista Skinner; one great-grandchild, Mallorie Tuttle.
No services are scheduled at this time.
