DECATUR — Rosie Haynes, 74, of Decatur will have a visitation on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM with a service to follow at 2:00 PM at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens with Bobby King officiating.
Ms. Haynes was born in Gary, Indiana to John Francis Deon and Dorothy Margaret Retting Deon. She was retired from the Department of Transportation. She liked to play cards, put together jigsaw puzzles, do circle words and socialize with her friends. Her lifetime passion was working with veterinarians and small animals. She especially loved cats.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Blackwood and husband Brad; two brothers, Jack Deon and wife Sharon, Bill Deon and wife Linda; sister, Kath Archambault; and nieces and nephews.
