ATHENS — Rowe Howard Croley, age 90, passed away at Athens-Limestone Hospital on August 16, 2021.
Mr. Croley was born in Limestone County, Alabama to Walter Marvin Croley and Hattie Boyd Croley
Mr. Croley graduated from Athens High School in 1949. He served for four years in the Air Force as a Medic in Korea. After leaving the Air Force, he went on to Athens State University to pursue a degree in education and graduated in 1960. He taught school at Austin High School for a number of years, eventually retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mira Ramsey, Bettie Moyers, Edith Gooch and Frances Brooks; and one brother, Joe Croley.
Visitation will be Friday August 20th from 12:00-1:45 at McConnell Funeral Home, with a chapel service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in New Salem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Croley, Bryan Turner, David Hargrove, Kevin Wales, Joel Lynn and Larry Croley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.