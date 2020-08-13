SOMERVILLE — Roxie Mae Gurley, 99, died August 9, 2020. Graveside service celebrating her life will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Currys Chapel Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home. Visitation Friday from 5 to 6 at the funeral home.
