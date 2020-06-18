DECATUR — Roy Alvin Chandler, Sr., 92, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. His visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home.
Mr. Chandler is survived by his children, Judy Chandler Callahan, Somer Chandler McElyea (Brian) and Jason Corey Chandler (Brooke). Mr. Chandler has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Alvin Chandler and Myrtle Towe Chandler, and his son, Roy Alvin Chandler, Jr.
Mr. Chandler served in the U.S. Navy for two years. He later retired from Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company. After retirement, he volunteered at Decatur General for 30 years.
