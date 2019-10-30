HARTSELLE — A memorial service will be held for Roy Dale Stutts, 68, by his family November 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Holmes Chapel in Decatur Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Laura Stutts.
