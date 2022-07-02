DECATUR — Funeral service for Roy Edward Borden, 93, will be Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Oak Park Church of God with Bro. Bobby Newman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Somerville Historical Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the church.
Mr. Borden went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born June 24, 1929, in Morgan County to William Daniel Borden and Arrie Joan Pillow Borden. Mr. Borden spent his early adult days working construction. He operated heavy machinery while working on the Arsenal and constructing Interstate 65. He then went to work at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, where he was a Supervisor, Area Manager and a member of Goodyear “Top 10” Club for several years, and retired from there in 1988. He was the oldest living and serving member of Oak Park Church of God. He always wanted to make sure his family was ready to meet Jesus some day and for the past three months he has longed to be reunited with the love of his life, his wife of 74 years. He loved hunting and fishing with his son, and when he wasn’t able to hunt and fish anymore, he loved sitting on the patio telling fishing stories to his great-grandkids.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Myrtle Avalene Borden; son, Edward Ray Borden; his parents; brothers, Clyde, Bluett, Thurston, Dan, Floyd, Homer, Erskine and Ganford Borden; and sisters, Lois Brown, Avis Dugger, Addie Marie Bivens and Yvonne Borden.
Survivors include hisson, Gary Borden, Decatur, AL; daughter, Regina Long (Ray), Somerville, AL; grandchildren, Patti Brown (Mickey), Stephanie Wallace (Jeremy), Mary Melson (Josh) and Micah Mitchell (Tony); and eight great-grandchildren, Chance, Ellie Grace, Tripp, Sawyer, Izzy, Fynnley, Aubrey and Lily.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Brown, Josh Melson, Tony Mitchell, Chance Brown, Jeremy Wallace, Tripp Brown and Ellie Grace Blackwood.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.