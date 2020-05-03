FALKVILLE — Graveside service and Interment for Roy Gene Green, 78, will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope North Baptist Church in Falkville with Bro. James Wray officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, May 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. He will lie in state at the church from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mr. Green died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Cullman Regional Hospital. He was born October 25, 1941, in Morgan County to Percy Eugene Green and Gladys Bertha South Green. He was a retired Truck Driver for Yellow Freight Systems. He was lifelong member and deacon of New Hope North Baptist Church. Also a proud standing member of Teamsters Union Local 402. Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents, and late wife, Gerdean Marie Green and daughter, Belinda Dean Green.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Knighten Green; two daughters, Sandy Maples (Lee), Amanda Bain (Ray); two brothers, Eugene Green; two sisters, Totsie Holcomb, Bonnie Pair; six grandchildren, Zach Maples, Chelsea Pope, Allie Maples, Caleb Sanders, Chloe Bain, Cailyn Bain; three stepsons, Jimmy Lynn (Michelle), Anthony Williams, Keven Williams; three stepdaughters, Sherry Lynn, Deborah Sanders (Gannon), Kim Shirley; and ten step grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Zach Maples, Caleb Sanders, David Pope, Lee Maples, Ray Bain, Phillip Holcomb.
