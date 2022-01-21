DECATUR — Funeral for Roy Jones, 93, of Decatur will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Patton officiating. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Cullman County with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time on Saturday.
Mr. Jones, who was born December 31, 1928 in Cullman County to William Jackson Jones and Josephene Parker Jones, died on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Falkville Heathcare Facility. He retired from Wolverine Tube as a crane operator with 39 years of service. He was an avid Alabama fan and loved to fish and garden. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Audrey Holmes Jones; a grandson, Jeffrey Michael Sandor; a daughter-in-law, Diana Jones; and eight siblings, Irvin Jones, Elbert Jones, Venamae Gillan, Johnny Jones, Perdina Holmes, Floyd Jones, Annie Mae Depreast and Stella Beaver.
He is survived by a son, Wendell Jones; two daughters, Diane Shelton (Steve) and Melissa Sandor (Mike); a sister, Shelby Wynn; three grandchildren, Nicole Shelton Belcher (Jeff), Jennifer Shelton Lentz and Andrew Sandor (Julianne); three great-grandchildren, Kassi Lentz, Asher Lentz and Wyatt Sandor.
Andrew Sandor, Asher Lentz, Wyatt Tomlin and Jeff Belcher will serve as pallbearers.
