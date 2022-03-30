DECATUR — Memorial Service for Roy LaDon Cathcart, of Decatur, will be Saturday April 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rick Stark officiating.
Mr. Cathcart passed away on March 28, 2022 while he was sleeping. Roy would say he was “65 years young”.
Roy graduated from Austin High School in 1975 and started a career in the HVAC business. After managing Wittichen Supply of Decatur for several years, he started his own Cathcart Supply Store. He then moved to Sardis, MS where he commuted to Memphis to manage an HVAC business. He later moved to Foley, AL while still working in the HVAC business. He was passionate about the HVAC industry and mentored many of his associates in the business. While in Mississippi, Roy served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School at the Sardis Lake Baptist Church. He moved back to Alabama in 2018 and started attending the Decatur Presbyterian Church. He was a devout Christian and was passionate about sharing the love of our Lord with others. His Bible could always be found next to his recliner where he would “read it every morning”.
Roy loved his family and always enjoyed spending time with all his children and grandchildren. Other than Bible studies, Roy also enjoyed home projects and watching Alabama football.
Roy joins his mother and grandmother in Heaven. He is survived by many loving family members, including his father, Calvin and Laverne Cathcart; brother, Gary and Kitty Cathcart; and two sisters, Cissy and Steve Cook, and Elizabeth Glenn; his three daughters, Cara and Shawn Rice, Brooke and Josh Siniard, and Brandi Smith; his 13 grandchildren including: Logan Harvey, Lawson Harvey, Eli Siniard, Samuel Siniard, Lee Todd Ware, Daniel Joseph (DJ) Melton, Aiden Osborn, August Osborn, Ashlen Osborn, Catherine Rice, Ada Rice, Stonebrooke Osborn, and Austen Shaneyfelt; along with a special cousin, Rhonda Hammer.
Now that Roy has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Roy’s physical life here on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for him.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
