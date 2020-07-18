ATHENS — Roy Lee Dugger, 65, died July 16, 2020. Graveside service will be Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Lentzville Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home.
