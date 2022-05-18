HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Roy Newton Jones, Sr., 83, will be Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Greg Lee officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery, with the United States Marine Corps, providing honors. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born November 27, 1938, in Pickens County, to Edward Columbus Jones and Ola Hooper Jones. He was a member of the West Hartselle Baptist Church, a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was a caring husband, a loving father and a respected friend. Preceding him in death were his wife, Emily Dell Lewis Jones and his daughter, Melody P. Jones.
Survivors include son, Roy N. Jones, Jr. (Adriana); grandchild, Mylee Elizabeth Jones; special friend, Sue Clements.
Pallbearers will be the Men Of West Hartselle Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.