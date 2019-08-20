HARTSELLE — A graveside funeral service and interment for Roy S. Wallace, 91, will be today, August 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Walter Blackman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Wallace, who died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his residence, was born June 30, 1928, in Morgan County to Richard Sherrill Wallace and Era Hazel Marshall Wallace. He was an Electrician and Maintenance Supervisor for NASA and Marshall Space Flight Center, prior to his retirement. He was a retired Minister of Music, serving at several area churches over the past 30-year period and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of East Highland Baptist Church. Preceding him in death were his wife, Reba S. Wallace and his parents.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald Edward Wallace (Susan Green Wallace) and Randell Wallace; two sisters, Betty Ward and Barbara Lee (Harold “Pete” Lee); three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Wallace, Matt Watson, Randall Lee, Mike Ward, Gary Wallace and Jeff Lee.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John Lee, Hampton Wallace and Luke Watson.
