SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Royce D. Turney, 78, of Somerville will be Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Center Springs Methodist Church with his children, Don Murphy, Eric Brown and Barry Dunn officiating and burial in the adjoining cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. His body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Center Springs Methodist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.