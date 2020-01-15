SOMERVILLE — Royce “Danny” Osborne, 66, of Somerville, Alabama, formerly of Skyline, died on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Charles Manning officiating. Burial will follow in Hytop Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Osborne is survived by his wife, Patricia Osborne; daughter, Dawn (Stacy) Dozier; stepdaughters, Charity (Charles) Manning and Christina (Kelly) Parker; stepson, Joseph (Kim) Worthen; grandchildren, Ty, Taylor, Jenna and Jayla Dozier, Cade and Sarah Manning, Kayla and Brooklyn Parker, Dakota Worthen, Amanda (Caleb) Chisenhall, and David (Samantha) Little; great-grandchildren, Eli and Clay Chisenhall and Dawson and Dillon Little; brothers, Ronald (Dawn) Osborne and Rudy (Barbara) Osborne; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruby Osborne and brothers, L.C., Leon, Roy Jr., Ray, Billy and Bobby Osborne.
