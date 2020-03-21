DECATUR — Graveside service for Royce Steven Ryan, 65, will be today at Johnson Chapel UMC Cemetery, Danville, at 3 p.m. with Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service. He is survived by his wife, Sonja Oden Ryan. Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
