DECATUR — Ruby Burks Rhodes, 76, of Decatur, AL passed away at home on March 18, 2021, while surrounded by her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m. Brother Tim Sutton will be officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service directing. Burial will be in Bald Knob Cemetery.
Ruby Rhodes was born on September 17, 1944, to Roy and Mattie Burks of Moulton. She attended Lawrence County High School (1962). She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Flossie Hopkins.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Billy Rhodes; her son, Michael Rhodes of Decatur; her daughter, Jennifer Luffman (Bryce) of Athens; three granddaughters, Maddison, Mackenzie, and Mackenleigh Rhodes; three grandsons, Aaron, Caleb, and David Luffman; and three brothers, Willard Burks (Brenda) of Carrollton, GA, James Burks (Beverly) of Hillsboro, and Frederick Burks (Rezzie) of Trinity.
Ruby Rhodes was a member of the Somerville Road Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. She had a servant’s heart and found great fulfillment and happiness in caring for others.
