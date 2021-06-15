DECATUR — Funeral service for Ruby Carol (Gossett) Hill, age 75, of Decatur, will be today, June 15, 2021, 12:30 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Lovelace officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Hill, who died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital, was born July 17, 1945 in Decatur to William Oscar Gossett and Kathleen Alexander Gossett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dwain Hill, and her parents. She was a loving mother of four who was known to her grands and greats as “MawMaw.” Ruby retired from G.E. following many years of service. She had a great love for the Lord.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Hill (Jana) of Athens, and Jason Hill (Meg) of Decatur; two daughters, Melissa Hill of Huntsville, and Cheryl (Hill) Castro (Juan) of Decatur; one brother, Jack Gossett; one sister, Mary Elarde; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.