ATHENS
Ruby G. Naylor, 89 of Athens, passed away on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Naylor was born on April 21st, 1933, to Houston and Berta Cowart Black.
Mrs. Naylor is survived by her husband of 50 years, Herley L. Naylor; children, Ronald Smith (Ruby Jr.), Larry Smith (Carolyn), Deborah Dobbs (Paul), Darlene Gatlin (Danny), Jerry Naylor (Gwen), Allen Naylor, and Joyce (Jody) Sibley (Lanier); daughter-in-law, Anner Mae Smith; sisters, Edith Birdwell, Sherry Scruggs, and Arlene Embody; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and special friend and caregiver, Linda Black.
Preceded in death by her parents; and sons, Donald Smith and Gary Smith.
Funeral services for Mrs. Naylor will be Thursday, June 9th, at 2:00 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Mike Green and Daryl Brooks officiating. Visitation will be today, June 8th, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Round Island Cemetery.
Mrs. Naylor enjoyed fishing, flowers and gardening, and cooking. But she especially loved her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a hospice of your choice.
