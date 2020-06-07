DECATUR — Funeral service for Ruby Gertrude Crow Posey, age 90, of Decatur, will be Monday, June 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Greg Standridge and Bro. Jackie Camp officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Oak Grove First Congregational Methodist Cemetery.
Mrs. Posey died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 29, 1929, in Lawrence County to Earnest L. Crow and Ida Lee Waddell Crow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Posey, and her parents.
She is survived by two sons, Bobby Waymon Posey (Charlotte) of Trinity and Gary Wayne Posey (Claudia) of Priceville; one daughter, Carolyn Long of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
