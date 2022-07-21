TRINITY — Funeral service for Ruby Helon Mitchell, age 84, of Trinity, will be Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. prior to service. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting her family.
On July 18, 2022, Ruby Helon Mitchell passed away at the Decatur Morgan Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Ruby was born to Tiny and Virgie Montgomery who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, James, Paul, and David Montgomery, and by her former husband of many years, John Rayburn Mitchell.
Ruby was a former beautician who, for many years, enjoyed styling the hair of the ladies of Presbyterian Towers. She enjoyed camping and boating with her family, and was a wonderful cook. In later years she and Rayburn loved to travel the Southeast to watch their favorite gospel groups perform. Ruby loved to raise flowers and vegetables, and still canned her own produce for years. She kept her hummingbird feeders full, and lots of food available for the dozens of cats and kittens that stopped by her house.
Ruby is survived by her sons, John Rayburn Mitchell of Priceville and Brian Keith Mitchell of Decatur; two grandchildren, Brian Connor Mitchell and Jenna Lynn Mitchell; and her brother, Danny Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to UAB Department of Neurology Division of Memory Disorders and Behavioral Neurology.
