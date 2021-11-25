DANVILLE — Funeral service for Ruby Mae Watson, 87, will be Friday, November 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Piney Grove Church, at Danville, with Brother Greg Standridge officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church.
Mrs. Watson died on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 26, 1934, in Winston County, to Henry Warren and Mattie Cooper Warren. She was a wonderful wife and homemaker for her family and a member of the Piney Grove Church.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Carl Watson, a son, Jimmy Watson; brothers, Mitchell Warren, Russell Warren and Jim Warren and sisters, Vealey Warren and Lydia Warren.
Survivors include son, Don Watson, Nashville, TN; daughter, Judy Hill (Buster), Danville, AL; brother, James Warren (Doris Fay), Haleyville, AL; sister, Pearline Armstrong, Houston, AL; grandchild, George Hill (Katelyn).
Pallbearers will be Lindy Hampton, Cody Hampton, Corey Hibbs, Don Watson, Buster Hill and George Hill.
