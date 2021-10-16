HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Ruby Murphy, 88, will be Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Hicks officiating, and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Murphy died on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born May 13, 1933 in Morgan County to Billo and Lucille Smith Wiley. Mrs. Murphy was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Murphy; and two sisters, Ruth Hicks and Betty Maddox.
Survivors include one son, Terry Murphy; one brother, Jerald Wiley (Charlotte); one sister, Joy Chunn; two grandchildren, Michele Berry (Shawn), and Angela Trucks (Todd); four great grandchildren, Shawn Berry, Todd Trucks, Barry Murphy, Ricky Tapscott, Donald Wiley and Cade Wiley will serve as pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.