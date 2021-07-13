DECATUR — A Graveside Service for Ms. Ruby Russell, 81, of Decatur who passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital/Decatur General Campus will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery. The family will receive friends today, July 13, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel (located at 410 Railroad St. NW. Decatur, Al.). Sharpley Funeral Home directing.
Ms. Russell was born August 23, 1939 in Morgan County, Alabama to the late Gus and Queen Anna Gideon-Russell. She was preceded in death by her parents; a Son, Kennedy Russell; a brother, Joseph Russell.
She is survived by her children, Annie Ogbonna, Sandra Russell, Allen Russell; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.