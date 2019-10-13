DECATUR — Rudolph Walls Schrimsher, 89, of Decatur, passed away on October 10, 2019. His graveside service will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Marcus Schrimsher (Belinda), and two granddaughters, Cindy and Lauren Schrimsher. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ada Little Schrimsher, and parents, Jeff and Lucille Schrimsher.
Mr. Schrimsher loved woodworking, going water skiing, was a member of Southside Baptist Church, and was a member of the Seabees during the Korean War.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Southside Baptist Church, 709 9th St. SE, Decatur, AL 35601.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
