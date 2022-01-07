HATTON — Rudy Beck, 85, of Hatton passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Dan Compton officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery.
Born May 7, 1936 to Leon and Golia Beck, Rudy was a loving husband, father and grandfather, brother and friend. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, young married Sunday School Class Teacher and the older Men’s Sunday School Teacher. Rudy was a fifty-year member of Hatton Masonic Lodge No. 879. He was a Master Mason and held 32nd Degree with the Scottish Right and was also a member of the Hatton Eastern Star. Rudy was a Hatton High School Baseball Coach, Dixie Youth Baseball Coach, Officer of the Hatton Booster Club. Honored for his hard work and dedication, the Hatton High School Baseball Field was named in his honor. Rudy loved gardening, watching Alabama Football and Baseball. He especially loved watching his children play sports. Rudy served as an MP in the US Army from 1963 to 1965.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-one years, Mary Ann Britton Beck, one son, Jason Leon Beck (Tonya), and two daughters, Angie Bradford (Eric) and Sherri Dutton (Chris); two grandchildren, Lydia Bradford and Paige Parker; two great-grandchildren, Jada Brown and Christopher Swoopes; two sisters, Juanita Blackburn and Joyce Tatum (Tex).
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Rhett Bradford; and two brothers, Vernon Beck and Rayburn Beck.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Beck, Joseph Simmons, Vance Blackburn, Mark Tatum, Ronald Beck, Tony Scott, Bobby Scott and Ronnie Blankenship. Honorary pallbearer will be Russell Britton.
