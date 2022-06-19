DECATUR — Graveside for Rudy Todd, of Decatur, Alabama will be on Monday at Tasso United Methodist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Mr. Todd was born on March 30, 1944 in Plainview, Texas to Rudolph Staton Todd and Edith Muriel Todd. Rudy married the love of his life Mary Todd and adored being a girl dad to his four daughters. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, the Texas Longhorns, golf, and watching the various activities of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Todd; four daughters, Missy Walsh (Joe), Angie Todd Fuller (Mike), Christy Todd, Wendy Jewell (Paul); grandchildren, Matthew Gourgeot (Katherine), Zachary Gourgeot (Terri), Kacie Castillo (Danny), James Walsh, Jack Walsh, Sam Walsh, Jake Jewell, Jordan Jewell, Jada Jewell, Ava Castillo, Daniel Castillo, Anne Collins Gourgeot, Cooper Gorgeot, Griffin Gourgeot, Noah Gourgeot, Palmer Gourgeot, Dax Fuller; stepgrandsons, Dustin Fuller (Brittney), Corey Fuller.
Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
