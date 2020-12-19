DANVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Ruel E. Chenault, 86, will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Brother Wayne Turner officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. The visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the graveside also.
Mr. Chenault died on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born November 1, 1934, in Lawrence County to Thomas Jefferson Chenault and Gertrude Stephenson Chenault. He was a member of the Valley Grove Baptist Church. His enjoyment in life came from farming, watching his cows on the farm and his snacks, Milky Way, Three Musketeers and Juice. He was a kindhearted simple man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Kyle, Howard, Connie and Ray Chenault and two sisters, Neicie Teague and Christine Smith.
Survivors include one sister, Mable Johnson; two nieces, Kylene Chenault and Shelba Sims; friend, Randy Darnell; several other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews
Pallbearers will be Randy Darnell, Mike Darnell, Bailey Darnell, Stanley Martin and Mike Gilliam.
