TOWN CREEK — Rufus Benford Posey, 80, of Town Creek, Alabama was born April 4, 1941 to Edward and Ada Posey. Rufus went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2021. Visitation will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM, and Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 12:30-2:00 directly followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery in Colbert County.
Rufus was married to Mary Lou Posey. He was a hard working and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from Robbins Tire and Rubber in Tuscumbia after 27 years. He enjoyed going to church, reading the Bible with family and friends, and hunting. Rufus was a member of Mason Lodge 361.
Rufus was preceded in death by his father, Edward Louis Posey; mother, Ada Irene Landers Posey; children, Alice Irene Dorton, Susan Marie Posey, Larry Edward Posey; and siblings, Herschele Hollice Posey, Mildred Pauline Briley, Bessie Christine Roberts, Lora Guynelll Tolbert, Jewel Dean Green, Columbia Earline Green, Syble Perkins Green.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Lou Posey; children, Stephanie Lorrianne Kirby (Freddie), Steven Matthew Posey (Cindy); grandchildren, Ashlie Marie Richie (Zach), Ryan Kirby; a great-grandchild, Lillian Richie, and a sister, Sue Mealer.
