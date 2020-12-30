FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Rufus Lee Barnett, 87, will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Cook Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Barnett died on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Falkville Health Care Center. He was born April 25, 1933, in Morgan County to Dee and Oler Barnett. He was a roofer for many years and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two sisters, three brothers and one son, Danny Barnett.
Survivors include her daughter, Jewel Barnett Stover (Thomas); brother, Erskine Barnett; six grandchildren, Michael Farmer, Brandy Bailey (Noel), Crystal Wilhite (Chad), Jami Pyron (Jared), Shannon Tune, Josh Barnett (Bryanna); 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
